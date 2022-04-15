Skycoin Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $123,681.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.18 or 0.07463300 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.04 or 1.00054713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00041380 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

