Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOT.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 208,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,459. The firm has a market capitalization of C$412.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.08.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

