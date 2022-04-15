Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Sleep Number worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 121,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 312.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 248,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

SNBR opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $125.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

