SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 1,337,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

