Smooth Love Potion Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $91.60 million and $217.61 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,375,374,133 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

