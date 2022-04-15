SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in March

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 1,045,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,084,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SFTBY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 368,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,399. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.56 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 38.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.