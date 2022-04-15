SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Trading Down 0.9%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get SOHO China alerts:

About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.