Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SLS stock opened at C$14.65 on Thursday. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.56.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

