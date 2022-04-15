Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser alerts:

NYSE:SOLN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.77. 1,767,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,592. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.