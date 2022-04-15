S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) to report $2.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $3.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $16.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $387.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $363.54 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

