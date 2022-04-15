SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

