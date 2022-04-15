SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,232.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

XAR stock opened at $124.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

