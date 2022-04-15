SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

SDY traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $129.38. The company had a trading volume of 376,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,929. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

