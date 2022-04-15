SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.01. 1,450,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.89 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

