Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Up 5.5%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.90 and last traded at $137.67. 30,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,529,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.55.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Splunk by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Splunk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

