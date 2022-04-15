Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $607 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.97 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 456,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,197. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073,416 shares of company stock valued at $15,833,252. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

