Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in March

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 746,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,057,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SRUUF traded down 0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 15.36. 618,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,953. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 13.39. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 12 month low of 7.50 and a 12 month high of 16.65.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

