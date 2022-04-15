SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.38 Million

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) to post sales of $104.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.30 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $443.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $444.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $509.43 million, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $511.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.63. 107,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,497. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,948 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

