Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Trading Down 3.5%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.07. 2,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 508,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

