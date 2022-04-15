Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after acquiring an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.70. The company had a trading volume of 913,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.17.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

