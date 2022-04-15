Stack Financial Management Inc Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 2.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $30,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $135.14. 1,532,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.