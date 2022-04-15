Stack Financial Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $23,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $46.05. 1,342,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.