Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $1.20

Stacks (STX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $30.58 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002983 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00205275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00194984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.76 or 0.07556987 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,335,776 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.