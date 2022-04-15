STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.38% of STAG Industrial worth $31,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in STAG Industrial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 24,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $39.91. 794,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,346. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

