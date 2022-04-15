StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SZLSF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

