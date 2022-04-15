Standard Protocol Market Cap Achieves $2.49 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $285,219.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.43 or 0.07479324 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,522.24 or 1.00210301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

