Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.26%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

