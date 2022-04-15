Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Shares Down 0.9%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. 307,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 526,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Equity Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRR)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.
