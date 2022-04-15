Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Shares Down 0.9%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. 307,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 526,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Star Equity news, CFO David J. Noble acquired 30,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Gildea acquired 33,400 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,138,400 shares of company stock worth $1,696,216. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.