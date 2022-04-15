Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 49,716 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

