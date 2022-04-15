Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.28.

Starbucks stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.38. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

