State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 267,163 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in State Street were worth $42,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.65.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

