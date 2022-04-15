Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.850-$5.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.83.

STLD opened at $88.32 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

