Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.78.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Check by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

