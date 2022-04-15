Steward Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,931,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,829,960. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $241.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.