Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 107,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 147,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,169. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

