StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

