StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRS opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

