StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.