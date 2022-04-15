StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

