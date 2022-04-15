StockNews.com Downgrades Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of ATLO opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $220.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ames National by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ames National by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

