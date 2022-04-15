StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About China Pharma
