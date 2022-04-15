StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About China Pharma (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

