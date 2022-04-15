StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DBVT. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. Analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 567,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

