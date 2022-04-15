StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.
Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
