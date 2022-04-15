StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

