StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

