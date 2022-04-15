StockNews.com Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Sell

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.80. 393,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,600. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

