StoneX Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for StoneX Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.91. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.07. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

