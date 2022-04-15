Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

STRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $34.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Strattec Security by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.