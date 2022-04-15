Streamr Price Tops $0.0734 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $56.32 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00034364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00105089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.