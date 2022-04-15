Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €62.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($67.50) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($105.43) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.21 ($90.45).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €58.40 ($63.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.50. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.45 ($60.27) and a 52 week high of €76.05 ($82.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

