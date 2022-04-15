Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $25,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alleghany by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 28.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE Y opened at $845.49 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $688.47.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

