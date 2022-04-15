Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 5.15%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

